Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Maurice Hooker vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. Undercard Results: Seneisa Estrada Strips Anabel Ortiz Of Her WBA Minimumweight Title

Posted on 03/20/2021

Anabel Ortiz saw her reign as the WBA minimumweight champion truncated at Dickies Arena, in Fort Worth Texas against Seneisa Estrada.

Known for her aggressive nature, Estrada followed her normal game plan. Meaning, she didn’t show her opponent any respect from the very beginning.

The opening frame saw Ortiz back peddling and attempting to keep her younger and fresher challenger away from her. But while things may have worked out in her favor in the first round, Estrada got the ball rolling in round two.

After a four-punch combination pushed Ortiz into the ropes, Estrada detonated a right hand that saw the former belt holder hit the mat. With only a few seconds to work with, Estrada desperately attempted to end things right then and there.

However, with two minutes rounds in women’s boxing as opposed to the three minutes afforded to the men, Estrada simply ran out of time.

The following round was much of the same. Estrada pressed forward and landed several combinations on the chin of Ortiz. She took the shots well but offered little in terms of offense.

As the fight progressed, Estrada’s aggression and pure boxing ability proved to be too much and although Ortiz managed to survive for ten full rounds, Estrada won going away.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Mike Tyson Set To Return To The Ring In Late May At The Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Florida
March 17th
Canelo Alvarez Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Loss: "I Needed To Fight First With (Miguel) Cotto, (Erislandy) Lara And All Of Those Guys And Then Floyd"
March 18th
Shawn Porter Gives His Opinion On Canelo Alvarez vs Andre Ward: "I Think It’s A 50/50 Fight"
March 15th
Danny Garcia: "I Feel Like My Next Chapter In My Career Is At 154"
March 14th
Jermall Charlo On Possible David Benavidez Showdown: "He Gets Hit Too Much, I’m A Knock His Little Punk A*s Out"
March 16th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY