Maurice Hooker vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. Undercard Results: Seneisa Estrada Strips Anabel Ortiz Of Her WBA Minimumweight Title

Anabel Ortiz saw her reign as the WBA minimumweight champion truncated at Dickies Arena, in Fort Worth Texas against Seneisa Estrada.

Known for her aggressive nature, Estrada followed her normal game plan. Meaning, she didn’t show her opponent any respect from the very beginning.

The opening frame saw Ortiz back peddling and attempting to keep her younger and fresher challenger away from her. But while things may have worked out in her favor in the first round, Estrada got the ball rolling in round two.

After a four-punch combination pushed Ortiz into the ropes, Estrada detonated a right hand that saw the former belt holder hit the mat. With only a few seconds to work with, Estrada desperately attempted to end things right then and there.

However, with two minutes rounds in women’s boxing as opposed to the three minutes afforded to the men, Estrada simply ran out of time.

The following round was much of the same. Estrada pressed forward and landed several combinations on the chin of Ortiz. She took the shots well but offered little in terms of offense.

As the fight progressed, Estrada’s aggression and pure boxing ability proved to be too much and although Ortiz managed to survive for ten full rounds, Estrada won going away.