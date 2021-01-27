Maurice Hooker vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. Officially Set To Take Place On March 20th In Dallas Texas

By: Hans Themistode

The Dallas Texas area will be split right down the middle come March 20th.

Former 140 pound WBO belt holder Maurice Hooker and current welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr., are officially set to clash from their respective Dallas hometown with a chance to take a big step forward in their careers.

For Hooker, his upcoming showdown against Ortiz Jr. will represent his first in his new weight class. Originally, the former Jr welterweight champion was expected to take on a much lesser foe in order to get his feet wet in his newly joined division. However, with Ortiz Jr. currently holding the distinction as one of boxing’s hottest prospects, the 31-year-old views a matchup with Ortiz Jr. as a no brainer.

“I’ve never been one to shy away from a fight,” said Hooker. “The decision to fight Ortiz was an easy one as it allows me to prove to the world something that I already know, that I’m one of the best welterweights in the world. I have a new team around me who has taken my game to a whole new level, and I feel amazing at this weight class. I can’t wait to put on a show for all the fans on March 20. Dallas, get ready.”

While Hooker might be brimming with confidence, Ortiz Jr. feels the exact same way. Although he has yet to face anyone the caliber of Hooker, the soon to be 23-year-old has sent a statement to the welterweight division each and every time he has stepped foot inside of the ring. With none of his 16 career contests making it past the seventh round, Ortiz Jr. is not only excited to be facing someone that he has known most of his life but also someone that he knows will fight fire with fire.

“First and foremost, I’m really grateful to be fighting back at home again,” said Ortiz Jr. “Not only that, but I’ll be fighting another Dallas native in Maurice Hooker. I’ve known Hooker since back in the amateur days. I know we’re going to give the fans back at home a fight to remember.”