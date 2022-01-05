Maurice Hooker: “If He Stays At 147, I Would Love To Fight Danny Garcia”

By: Hans Themistode

It simply wasn’t the night Maurice Hooker was hoping for.

With the 32-year-old looking to make a big splash during his welterweight debut, Hooker attempted to halt the hype train of rising contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. The two battled it out in front of a mostly pro-Ortiz crowd in Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas in 2021.

Despite Ortiz Jr. being known as a huge puncher, Hooker attempted to fight fire with fire, routinely meeting his younger and stronger opponent in the middle of the ring. Although he had his moments, Hooker would ultimately come up short, losing via seventh-round stoppage but citing a hand injury as the primary result.

Though he’s been spending his time sequestered on the sidelines, Hooker plans on not only returning to action soon but in a perfect world, he knows exactly whom he would face next.

“I would love to fight Danny Garcia but I think he’s about to move 154 now,” said Hooker during an interview with BoxingInsider.com. “If he stays at 147, I would love to make that happen. I would love to fight Danny Garcia. He’s a good fighter, he was one of the best at 140 and that’s a fight we can make happen.”

Garcia, a former two-division world champion, has remained out of the ring since losing a lopsided decision against unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. in December of 2020. Following his failed attempt at another world title, Garcia has heavily considered a move up in weight. With the Philadelphian unwilling to hang up his gloves before winning gold in a third weight class, a move to 154 pounds is in his immediate future.

If, however, Garcia were willing to put his plans on hold and remain in the welterweight division, Hooker is putting his name first in line if Garcia is in need of an opponent at 147 pounds.