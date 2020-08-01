MatchRoom Boxing Results: Ted Cheeseman Squeezes By Sam Eggington

Both Sam Eggington (28-7, 17 KOs) and Ted Cheeseman (16-2-1, 9 KOs) were given boxing’s spotlight as they headlined Matchroom boxing’s Fight Camp.

May 25, 2019; Oxon Hill, MD; Devin Haney and Antonio Moran during their bout at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

With a loss in his last ring appearance, Cheeseman couldn’t afford to pick up another. The British born 154 pound contender came out strong to kick off his night. He landed big shots to start off their contest and imposed his will early on.

Eggington however, did not fold under pressure and weathered the early storm. He stumbled across the ring on several occasions but found a way to stay composed. That in turn, helped him turn things around during the second half of the contest which he thoroughly dominated.

Despite that, his late surge wasn’t enough as he lost a clear decision. The final scorecards after 12 rounds of action were as followed: 115-114 and two scores of 116-113 all in favor of Cheeseman.