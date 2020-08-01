MatchRoom Boxing Results: James Tennyson Gets Rid of Gavin Gwynne in The Sixth

Lightweight contender James Tennyson (27-3, 23 KOs) made it five knockouts in a row as he took care of business against Gavin Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs).

The British born contenders battled it out in the co main event at Matchroom’s Fight Camp. With two wins on the record of Gwynne by stoppage, Tennyson walked straight ahead with no fear. He landed huge shots on the chin of his opponent and watched him crumble.

An early exchange forced Gwynne to drop down to a knee. He managed to pull himself together, but not for long. Tennyson continued the onslaught until the referee was given no other choice but to end their contest in the sixth round.