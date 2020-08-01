MatchRoom Boxing Results: Fabio Wardley Picks Up Stoppage Win Against Simon Vallily

With the English heavyweight title up for grabs, Fabio Wardley (9-0, 8 KOs) didn’t come to play around. Simon Vallily (17-3-1, 7 KOs) came into this matchup with four straight victories in his back pocket. However, he seemed ill-equipped to deal with his opponent on the night.

With two one sided rounds already in his favor, Wardley came out in the third ready to close the show. He did exactly that as he landed a left hook that sent his man flying into the ropes. From there, it was target practice for Wardley as he unloaded power shots until the referee stepped in.