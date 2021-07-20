Listen Now:  
Mario Barrios: “The Move To 147 Is Definitely Soon”

Posted on 07/20/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Mario Barrios has had quite a bit of time to reflect on the first loss of his professional career.

Just over a month ago, the 140-pound contender attempted to use his size, strength and overall skills to punish Gervonta Davis. The two squared off in Atlanta Georgia at the State Farm Arena with Barrios placing his WBA “Regular” super lightweight title on the line. Despite holding all of the physical advantages, Barrios was dropped multiple times and ultimately stopped in the 11th as Davis successfully moved up two weight classes to dethrone him.

As the 26-year-old continues to map out his next decision, he revealed that his future may not involve further fights at 140 pounds.

“The move to 147 is definitely soon,” said Barrios during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “Before this fight with Gervonta, I was ready to make that move to 147. Given the opportunity, we might stay at 140. I’m going to sit down and talk to my team but the move up to welterweight is going to be soon.”

For Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs), he’s still attempting to get used to calling himself a former champion. Since capturing the WBA 140 pound “Regular” title in 2019, Barrios has proudly defended his crown. In his matchup against Davis, however, he simply couldn’t stand up to the power that the Baltimore native dished out.

Still, regardless of the conclusive defeat, Barrios believes that referee Thomas Taylor stepped in prematurely to call a halt to their contest. Outside of the three knockdowns, Barrios appeared to be holding his own. At times, he flashed a hard jab and stung Davis on multiple occasions. The jam-packed crowd at the State Farm Arena stood on their feet on several occasions as the action was nonstop.

Had their contest not been called off, Barrios believes he had a chance to do the unthinkable and pull off the win. The what-ifs, however, isn’t something that Barrios wants to dwell upon. With the first loss of his career now smeared on his resume, he’s anxious to make amends for it.

“It’s a fight I know that I was in. That’s why it’s so motivating because I know it was that close but it got called off with a round and a half left. It’s made me more hungry than anything.”

