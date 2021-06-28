Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Mario Barrios: “Left Everything In The Ring But It Wasn’t My Night”

Posted on 06/28/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Throughout the entire buildup to his bout against Gervonta Davis, Mario Barrios claimed that he would show both the Baltimore native and the entire world the true meaning of an “El Azteca.”

In other words, Barrios was determined to prove how much a warrior he truly he is. By all accounts, he demonstrated just that as he picked himself up off the deck several times before ultimately getting stopped in the 11th round in front of a pro-Davis crowd at the State Farm Arena, in Atlanta Georgia.

With the first loss of his career officially plastered to his resume, Barrios doesn’t regret taking the fight, he gave it everything he had and vowed to come back in the near future.

“Thank you everyone who pulled out in Atlanta,” said Barrios on his social media account. “Y’all didn’t disappoint. Came out here and left everything in the ring as promised but it wasn’t my night. Still love this shit. I’ll be back.”

The loss for Barrios not only represented the first of his career but it also meant he could no longer call himself a world champion. For two years, Barrios proudly defended his WBA “Regular” super lightweight title. While it’s unclear if Davis will opt to stay at 140, there’s a chance that the next ring appearance for Barrios could occur at 147 pounds.

Originally, Regis Prograis, a former belt holder in the division, attempted to get his hands on Barrios in the ring. However, the New Orleans native claims that he was ultimately turned down due to those in Barrios camp insisting that he intended on moving up in weight. Needless to say, Prograis was dumbfounded when Barrios stuck around at the weight to take on Davis.

Regardless of what he decides to do next, Barrios figures to have plenty of options due to his strong performance. Not only did he show an iron chin against Davis but he also had plenty of strong moments of his own. In the ninth, for example, Barrios uncorked a left hand that rocked Davis and sent him into the ropes.

Still, his success came few and far between. At the time of stoppage, Barrios was trailing on all three scorecards. Judge David Sutherland had it 97-91 while Zachary Young and Thomas Taylor had it 96-92, all in favor of Davis.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Keith Thurman Compares The Punching Power Of Danny Garcia To Manny Pacquiao: "Nobody Hit Like Danny"
June 23rd
Vasiliy Lomachenko Willing To Move Down To 130 Pounds But Only Under One Condition
June 26th
David Benavidez To Jermall Charlo: "We Both Want Canelo, Let’s Earn The Shot At Him By Fighting Each Other"
June 24th
Mikey Garcia: Spence Has "The Youth, The Size, And Skills" To Best Pacquiao
June 21st
Anthony Joshua: "At The End Of September Is When I’ll Be Taking On The Former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion Of The World"
June 21st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend