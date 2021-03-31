Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Marco Antonio Barrera And Erik Morales Jumping In On The Exhibition Fun, Scheduled For July 16 Showdown

Posted on 03/31/2021

By: Hans Themistode

More and more retired fighters are wiping off the dust that collected on their boxing gloves and entering the ring. Joining 54-year-old Mike Tyson, 48-year-old Oscar De La Hoya, 58-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez and a long list of others will be 47-year-old Marco Antonio Barrera and 44-year-old Erik Morales.

The two are slated to face off on July 16th in the United States. Their showdown will be a six-round exhibition with the rules not yet revealed. The two famously fought three times over the course of their careers with Barrera winning two out of the three. Although their last contest against one another took place nearly two decades ago in 2004, Morales believes that with their long history against one another, they can recreate magic.

“We are very happy to be able to get back in the ring,” said Morales to ESPN Deportes. “Barrera was a great opponent for me in my career, we had three fights, two of them were the best [fights] of the year.”

Recently, older fighters have gotten the itch to return to the ring. With Tyson seemingly on a collision course with Evander Holyfield later on this year and with De La Hoya ending his near decade and a half long retirement on July 3rd, boxing’s all-time greats continue to release their hands from the grip of Father Time to relive some of their glorious moments in the ring.

Both Morales and Barrera retired roughly four months apart. For Morales, he ended his career on a whimper as he lost three of his four contests including back-to-back defeats at the hands of Danny Garcia. The latter concluded in the fourth round via vicious knockout in 2012. Barrera on the other hand, wrapped up his career four months earlier on a high note, winning back-to-back contests including a second-round stoppage win against journeymen Jose Arias.

While their date is officially set, other small details are currently being worked out, including what safety measures will be in place to ensure that both all-timers will leave the ring unscathed.

“We are just finalizing some things. In a few days, we will have the venue and see if we are going to use headgear or not. What has been decided is that it will be six rounds.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield Reportedly Off.....Again
March 25th
Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford: We Don't Even Care Anymore
March 28th
Demetrius Andrade Criticizes The Resume Of Canelo Alvarez: "You’re Not Fighting None Of These Guys In Their Prime"
March 30th
Manny Pacquiao vs Terence Crawford Reportedly In Play For June 5th
March 30th
Mike Tyson On Canelo Alvarez: "I Would Like To See Him Fight That (Jermall) Charlo Guy"
March 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY