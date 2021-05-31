Malik Scott Believes Deontay Wilder Ends Tyson Fury: “We Built A Facility To Do A Licensed Homicide”

By: Hans Themistode

For mostly a year and a half, Deontay Wilder has gone from loquacious WBC heavyweight belt holder to silent former champion.

Following his loss to Tyson Fury in February of 2020, the Alabama native quietly worked behind the scenes with Arbitrator Daniel Weinstein. Reason being is because despite having a mandated rematch clause in their contract, Fury elected to move away from a third showdown with Wilder in order to pursue an undisputed contest against Anthony Joshua.

Although the British stars believed they had a deal in place, Wilder shocked the world when Weinstein ruled in his favor, forcing Fury to face him before September 15th.

Recently, Wilder has released several videos of himself working with new trainer, Malik Scott. Now, with several training sessions under their belt, Scott not only believes that Wilder will win but more importantly, he’s convinced that this could be the last time Fury is ever seen again.

“We built a facility to do a licensed homicide,” said Scott during an interview with 78SPORTSTV. “Deontay Wilder is not playing. He built a facility to get this job done. When he wakes up and rolls out of bed it’s right to work. Everything we’re doing he’s right to work.”

Wilder, 35, not only suffered the first defeat of his career at the hands of Fury but most considered the manner in which he lost to be a complete shock. After knocking Fury down twice in their first contest which took place in December of 2018, Wilder was forced to settle for a split decision draw. Heading into their most recent contest, Wilder was believed to have the clear edge in terms of power. Yet, with Fury scoring knockdowns in the third and fifth rounds before ultimately stopping Wilder in the seventh, the British star displayed a different dimension to his overall boxing skills.

Regardless of their most recent outcome, however, Scott is completely convinced that Wilder will put an end to his rivalry with Fury in the most violent of ways. Having stood across the ring from Wilder in 2014, Scott knows exactly what it feels like to get hit with his right hand as he was stopped in the first round. That said, with the amount of motivation Wilder currently has, Scott can’t quite recall seeing him this focused for a fight.

“I’ve never seen it before from him like this at this level. I’m proud of him already for what we’re about to get done.”