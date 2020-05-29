Luis Ortiz Open to Mike Tyson Bout

By: Hans Themistode

Boxers around the world have been affected negatively by COVID-19. But none more so than Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz. At 41 years of age, the former WBA interim world champion has become a ticking time bomb. He hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, but Father Time has a close eye on him.

At one point, Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) was known as the boogieman of the division, but two stoppage losses to former WBC titlist Deontay Wilder quickly changed that narrative.

But even with Wilders right hand permanently tattooed on his forehead, Ortiz still has hopes of becoming the first Cuban born Heavyweight world champion. For now though, he simply sits back and waits until the phone rings for another opportunity.

“I’ve stayed at home like everyone else,'” Ortiz said to George Ebro. “But I’ve remained active, with proper physical preparation. I already have my ring at home and there I do the exercises. I’ve been told I could fight again between August or September. In any case, I’ll be ready.”

A third fight with Wilder is out of the question. But with title holders such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, the Cuban big man still has plenty of options.

For now, it’s all about placing himself in a win, win situation, which is easier said than done. Both Wilder and Fury have a third date penciled in for one another, while Joshua on the other hand has a candlelit dinner of his own with Kubrat Pulev. Other contenders such as Dillian Whyte, Dereck Chisora, Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois all have previously booked matchups as well.

With that being said, there is a recently un retired former world champion who is currently in search of his own dance partner at the moment as well.

“I’m not a boxer sitting down to pick names for some convenience,” Ortiz added. “I’m going against whoever it is and whoever I want. Now there’s a lot of talk about Mike Tyson’s return. If he wants to, I’ll even go against him. I just need a name and a date.”