Luis Ortiz: “King Kong Is Ready To Destroy Anyone Who Thinks I Should Retire”

Posted on 12/29/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Luis Ortiz can feel the forceful hands on his back pushing him out the door.

Although the Cuban heavyweight contender believes he’s in incredible shape, he’s well aware that many believe he should walk away from the sport of boxing. At the age of 42, however, Ortiz is still holding out hope that he’ll one day be able to accomplish his dreams of becoming a world titleholder.

Despite two failed attempts against Deontay Wilder, Ortiz is just days away from re-entering the ring. On the first day of the new year, the multiple-time title challenger will take on former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

While Ortiz has done his best to ignore the outside noise surrounding his need to hang up the gloves, the Cuban star has issued one final warning to any and everyone who believes his time near the top of the heavyweight mountain has come to an end.

“King Kong is ready to destroy anyone who thinks I should retire,” said Ortiz.

Following Ortiz’s first defeat to Wilder in March of 2018, the deleterious knockout artist reeled off three straight victories before suffering defeat at the hands of Wilder once again. Since then, Ortiz has made a transient ring appearance against Alexander Flores in November of 2020, registering a first-round knockout win.

The Cuban southpaw would then spend the entirety of his 2021 calendar on the sidelines. Still, despite his recent stretch of inactivity and regardless of his advanced age, Ortiz is only willing to hang up the gloves when the man upstairs instructs him to do so.

“I will retire from boxing when God says I should.”

