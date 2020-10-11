Leo Santa Cruz On Gervonta Davis Showdown: “If I Get Him Tired Then He’s Not Going To Have Any Other Choice But To Quit”

By: Hans Themistode

Leo Santa Cruz saw what everybody else saw whenever Gervonta Davis stepped foot inside of a boxing ring. A speedy fighter with enough power to knock down a building let alone an opponent.

Training camp for the Mexican product has entailed sparring much bigger opponents in order to prepare himself for the huge shots that will be coming in his direction come October 31st, from Davis.

For the most part, the grueling portion of his preparation is done and over with. Now, both he and his team are putting together the game plan needed to take down the undefeated knockout artist. It isn’t an easy task, but Santa Cruz believes he knows exactly what to do.

“I need to take away his speed and power,” said Santa Cruz to Fight Hub. “I know he’s a powerful guy. We got to be smart and not brawl with him to get hit with those big shots. We have to fight smart and fight the perfect fight.”

A perfect night at the office can be ruined with one shot. And in the case of Davis, he has more than enough power to do so. Getting hit by a fighter nicknamed Tank wouldn’t be an ideal situation. With that being said, the Mexican native is under the belief that if his chin can hold up, then he’ll turn up the heat on Davis.

“If we see that we can take his punches then I’m going to go all out. I’m going to be on top of him and break him down. Working the body and going everywhere. I won’t let him breathe or think. I know he’s not going to like that.”

A fight that features Davis normally doesn’t reach the final bell, but it’s usually the Baltimore native that’s doing the damage.

Santa Cruz may have several knockouts under his belt, but he isn’t exactly known as a big puncher. Stopping Davis dead in his tracks with one shot isn’t something that is likely to happen, but if he can string together a few hard shots, the multiple division champion is confident that he’ll have Davis screaming no mas.

“I think I can stop him by volume punching. If I get him tired then he’s not going to have any other choice but to quit.”