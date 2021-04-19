Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Leo Santa Cruz: “(Mario) Barrios Is A Great Fighter, Gervonta Davis Wants To Prove Himself, I Think That’s A Great Fight”

Posted on 04/19/2021

By: Hans Themistode

It was a mixed bag of reactions when Showtime Boxing unveiled their summer schedule. Although there were plenty of important and interesting contests, much of the boxing world was fixated on the ring return of Gervonta Davis. The hard-hitting Baltimore native is officially set to move up in weight to take on WBA “Regular” super lightweight belt holder Mario Barrios.

By and large, the overwhelming sentiment surrounding their showdown is that despite the weight discrepancy, Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs) will be another knockout victim. In the mind of someone who has been on the other end of said knockout, he can understand the predictions. However, he simply doesn’t agree.

“Barrios is a great fighter and champion,” said Leo Santa Cruz during an interview with FightHype TV. “People are saying they don’t know who he is and that Gervonta is going to have an easy night but Barrios is not an easy fight. He throws a lot of punches, he’s tough and he’s bigger.”

For Santa Cruz, the news of Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) moving up in weight came as somewhat of a surprise. When the two squared off on Halloween night late last year, their contest took place at 130 pounds. Before then, Davis moved up to the 135 pound division for the first time in his career to stop long faded contender Yuriokis Gamboa. With Davis now fighting in his third weight class in as many fights, many have viewed the move as a continuation of Davis struggling to make weight.

With that said, Santa Cruz is taking a different stance entirely.

“I think that’s a great fight for Gervonta Davis because he wants to prove himself. He wants to be one of the greats. Barrios is a big guy but if he wants to be one of the best, he has to prove himself and fighting against Barrios will prove that.”

Much like the overwhelming majority of Davis opponents, Santa Cruz crumbled underneath the power of the multiple-time world champion. Yet, with Davis campaigning at a higher weight, questions surrounding his ability to carry his knockout power to his newfound weight division have surfaced.

Still, while Davis may fight at a lower weight class, Santa Cruz has a feeling that ultimately, those concerns could be moot come fight night.

“Gervonta Davis has great power. I think he walks around 150 maybe 160 so maybe the weight won’t be an issue.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Steve Cunningham Admits Losing Isn't An Option Against Frank Mir: "You’re Coming Into My Land And There's A No Trespassing Sign"
April 17th
Regis Prograis Supremely Confident In Ivan Redkach Showdown: "Only Thing I Got To Worry About Is Which Hand I'm Gonna Knock This Mother F*cker Out With"
April 17th
Oscar Valdez: "I Think A Great Fight I Would Like Is Gervonta Davis"
April 14th
Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios and Erickson Lubin vs Jeison Rosario Headline Showtime Pay-per-view Event June 26th
April 15th
Eddie Hearn: “Champions Are Supposed To Fight Champions, Jermall Charlo Is Fighting, Ummm I Can’t Remember His Name”
April 18th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY