Lamar Odom To Return To The Ring On October 10th, Paulie Malignaggi And Corey B, Likely To Square Off On The Card

Posted on 07/12/2021

By: Hans Themistode

While the chances of him lacing up his sneaks and stepping onto the NBA court are slim to none, Lamar Odom is enjoying his second act.

The former two-time NBA Champion and one-time Sixth Man of the Year, officially made the transition from Swiss Army Knife on the court, to novice boxer. The 6’10, ballplayer successfully made his boxing debut last month against singer Aaron Carter. Guest referee and former UFC megastar Chuck Liddell was forced to call a halt to their contest in the second round as Odom mercilessly handed his man a one-sided beating.

For his next act, Odom is reportedly set to return to the ring on October 10th in Miami Florida. As of now, his opponent is yet to be announced.

Joining Odom on the card will likely be a showdown between former two-division world champion Paulie Malignaggi and social media star, Corey B. The two have long had an issue with one another but recently amped up their rivalry.

As Odom was in the midst of picking up his victory against Carter, Malignaggi sat ringside as a member of the commentary team. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Corey B sneakily went behind Malignaggi and proceeded to smack him in the back of the neck with a hand full of white chalk powder. Immediately enraged, Malignaggi chased Corey B and the two were separated by security.

Shortly after the incident, Corey B revealed during an interview with BoxingInsider.com, that he was hoping for a matchup against Malignaggi later on this year. Although Corey B is a relative novice at the sport, having no professional fights under his belt and training for only a few months, he believes that he could take Malignaggi with little to no problem.

“I saw his last six fights,” said Corey B to BoxingInsider.com. “Can I take him? He has one arm. It’ll be like fighting Captain Hook. He’s taken a lot of punches. I’ve got all the footage on him and he has no footage on me so everything is in my favor.”

As for Malignaggi, the Brooklyn, New York native hung up his gloves following a 2017 knockout loss at the hands of Sam Eggington. He has recently participated in a bare knuckle contest against mixed martial arts fighter, Artem Lobov in 2019.

Despite being the heavy favorite, Malignaggi would ultimately go on to lose their contest via unanimous decision.

