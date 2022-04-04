Kevin Cunningham, Trainer Of Erickson Lubin, Unimpressed With Sebastian Fundora: “He Doesn’t Use His Height And Reach Properly”

By: Hans Themistode

Appropriately nicknamed “The Towering Inferno”, Sebastian Fundora is unusually tall for the 154-pound division.

Standing at nearly 6’6”, Fundora holds a mountainous height and reach advantage over every single opponent he’s faced in the ring. But while the lanky 24-year-old has used his overwhelming physical advantages to batter his opponents, Kevin Cunningham, head trainer of Erickson Lubin, Fundora’s upcoming opponent, smirks as he turns on the tape of the humongous challenger.

Although Fundora has shown devastating knockout power, he seldom uses his overwhelming height to keep opponents at bay. Instead, the 154-pound contender is more likely to engage in a firefight.

As Cunningham continues to implement what he believes is a fail-proof game plan, he’s somewhat bemused by what Fundora doesn’t do in the ring.

“He doesn’t use his height and reach properly the way he should,” said Cunningham during an interview with Thaboxingvoice.

Desperate for a change and new direction following his stunning first-round knockout defeat at the hands of Jermell Charlo in 2017, Lubin sought the guidance of Cunningham. As a tandem, the pair have been a match made in heaven.

In addition to putting together an undefeated streak, Cunningham has guided Lubin to wins over highly ranked contenders Nathaniel Gallimore and Terrell Gausha, as well as former champions Ishe Smith and Jeison Rosario.

With a world title opportunity just within the pair’s reach, Cunningham believes that Lubin will cut his massive upcoming opponent down to size, en route to picking up the victory at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night, April 9th.

Cunningham’s confidence in Lubin, not only stems from the sweat-filled hours they’ve put in behind the scenes but also, from the uncomplicated puzzle that stands before them.

Amidst Cunningham’s breakdown of Fundora as an overall fighter, he admits that the freakishly large contender does have a few tricks up his sleeve. However, having trained several former and current world champions – including Gervonta Davis, Adrian Broner, Robert Easter Jr., and Devon Alexander – Cunningham believes that Lubin is cut from that same championship cloth.

But, despite the overwhelming belief that Cunningham has in Lubin, he’s attempting to beat into his head the dangers that come with facing Fundora. Ultimately, Cunningham is of the belief that if Lubin quiets the outside noise and focuses on only his voice, victory is guaranteed.

“I’m not saying that he’s an excellent inside fighter,” said Cunningham of Fundora. “He’s just got some nice little uppercuts, trying to catch you coming in so you gotta be careful. Once you there, he ain’t all that on the inside. I’ve seen fighters take advantage of him on the inside.”