Kell Brook Officially Hangs Up His Gloves, Announces Retirement At The Age Of 36

By: Hans Themistode

As Kell Brook looks back on his noteworthy career, he’s immediately filled with both joy and satisfaction.

In 2004, at the tender age of 18, Brook entered the ring for the first time as a professional. Nearly a decade later, the British star achieved a lifelong dream of becoming a world champion.

Yet, having taken on some of the best names that the sport of boxing has to offer, Brook believes his time underneath the pugilistic bright lights has come to an end.

“I’ve had a long chat with my family and my parents, and it’s over for me,” said Brook. “I’ll never box again.”

Brook’s recent revelation comes off the back of arguably his proudest achievement. Following years of back and forth banter with long-time rival Amir Khan, the two officially squared off in the ring to put their bad blood to bed.

A jam-packed crowd filled Manchester Arena on February 19th, 2022. A visibly irate Brook marched forward from the opening bell, keeping a high guard while the lightning fast blows from Khan bounced inconsequentially off his gloves.

As Brook began finding his range, he battered his man, ultimately resulting in a sixth-round stoppage victory. Shortly after, Brook revealed that despite being 36 years of age, he felt young and spry. Further backing his words, team Brook quietly began negotiations for his next ring appearance with welterweight contender Conor Benn and former middleweight interim titlist, Chris Eubank Jr., emerging as frontrunners.

However, over the past few days, talks between both parties had gone cold as Brook has opted to instead, hang up his gloves for good.

Brook, while completely satisfied with how his career played out, is unsurprisingly poignant as he holds back tears and stutters over his words. Throughout it all, Brook acknowledges his dark moments, including suffering back-to-back broken orbital bones in consecutive defeats at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr.

Still, regardless of his sour moments, Brook also smiles at his prestigious and memorable victories. Nonetheless, more than his unforgettable victory over Shawn Porter which led to his first world title reign and more salient than sharing the ring with pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford, Brook is most proud to be leaving the sport he once loved on his terms.

“It’s a little emotional to be actually saying this out loud. My mom [Julie] is relieved. I think everyone around me is pleased. It’s been a long journey and all I’ve known. “I’ve been a world champion, and that night against Shawn Porter in California will live with me forever. As will my last fight with Amir.

“I’ve been in the ring with Golovkin, Spence, Crawford, and I finally got my fight with Amir Khan. After that, I don’t think I needed to go on anymore. Truth is, boxing is a very, very tough, dangerous sport, one in which you can be legally killed in the ring, and I’ve finished now with all my faculties intact.”