Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon Rematch Co Main Events on Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin Card on August 22nd

By: Hans Themistode

For much of Katie Taylor’s professional career she has cruised by her opposition. However, there was one night that left the fans watching at home wondering whether or not she was the better fighter.

When Taylor and Delfine Persoon matched up against one another in a 2019 lightweight unification, it was assumed to be an easy night’s work for Taylor. Yet after 12 grueling rounds, the thought of who actually won their contest came into question.

Taylor’s fanbase was left in disbelief when the scorecards gave her the nod against Persoon on the night. Now, with the recent failed negotiations between Taylor and seven division world champion Amanda Serrano, Taylor has decided to settle some unfinished business.

Taylor and Persoon will meet on August 22nd as the co main event of Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin. News of their agreement left promoter Eddie Hearn jumping out of his seat.

“Wow! What a fight – what a night! To be honest I can’t quite believe this fight has been made, I can’t give enough credit to Katie and Delfine for agreeing to do it again,” said Hearn in a recent press release. “Since their epic Fight of the Year contender at MSG last year, everyone has wanted to see this once again and now we have it. I’m very proud to stage this fight especially at such a critical time for our sport – along with Whyte vs. Povetkin August 22 will be one not to forget.”

What a fight!!! What a night!! After their fight of the year contender @thegarden last June, they do it all again August 22 at #FightCamp #TaylorPersoon2 #WhytePovetkin 🔥 @skysportsboxing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PqRxfZlBfs — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 9, 2020

For Taylor, her contest against Serrano was discussed as possibly the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. Yet with things falling apart, she could have easily stepped into the ring on August 22nd, against both a lesser known opponent and one who presented fewer dangers. But there would have been no fun in facing someone who most expected her to beat. So instead, Taylor is aiming to take down Persoon once again and clear up any doubt from their previous contest.

“With Amanda Serrano not taking the fight I wanted the biggest fight possible in August. I think a second Persoon fight is one that everyone wants to see,” said Taylor on a recent press release. “I’ve been looking forward to a rematch ever since the first fight and I’m delighted it’s been made. It was definitely very close the first time around, but I felt I deserved the win and I intend to leave no doubts in the rematch.”

Persoon sulked on the night of their first matchup. She believed that she had done more than enough and at the moment, should hold all four Lightweight world titles over her shoulders. Regardless of her loss the first time around though, she’s prepared to hand Taylor the first defeat of her career.

“I am ready to get the victory following the injustice last June in New York,” said Persoon on a recent press release. “Not by words but in the ring – I am ready!”