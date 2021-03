In what many believed would be his toughest fight, Austin Williams (8-0, 6 KOs) went out and dominated journeymen Denis Douglin (22-8, 14 KOs) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Austin Williams (Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom)

From the moment the opening bell rang, nothing went the way Douglin was hoping for. Williams was the quicker, stronger and flat out better fighter on the night. After stunning his man on several occasions, Williams cruised his way to an easy unanimous decision victory.