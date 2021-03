In what was shaping out to be an entertaining fight, Alex Aragon Vega (14-4-1, 8 KOs) saw his bid to become a world champion come to an unfortunate end.

While throwing a right hand that connected to the left temple of light flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 KOs) in the fifth round, Vega immediately winced in pain and grabbed his right hand. Unable to defend himself, the referee stepped in to call a halt to their contest before any damage was inflicted.