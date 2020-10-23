Juan Francisco Estrada vs Carlos Cuadras Undercard Results: Roman Gonzalez Makes Israel Gonzalez Look Silly With Decision Win

After back to back losses to Wisaksil Wangek, former pound for pound star Roman Gonzalez picked up a fairly dominant win over Israel Gonzalez in Mexico City tonight.

Israel was hoping that his third crack at a world title would be the charm tonight, but Roman would hear none of it. From the opening bell the WBA super flyweight champion both out boxed and out landed his man. Although he was hoping for a stoppage win, Roman settled for a wide decision win.