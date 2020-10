Juan Francisco Estrada vs Carlos Cuadras Undercard Results: Julio Cesar Martinez Makes It Look Easy Against Moises Calleros

In what turned out to be a quick and painful night, Moises Calleros (33-10-1, 17 KOs) found himself flat on the canvas against Julio Cesar Martinez (17-1, 13 KOs).

Two rounds was all that was needed before flyweight contender floored his man and ended the night.