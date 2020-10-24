Juan Francisco Estrada Makes A Statement In Stopping Carlos Cuadras

In what turned out to be an absolute war, both Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras put on a show.

After winning the first three rounds rather handily, Cuadras jumped right back into the fight as he scored a knockdown in the fourth round. From there, the former champion seemingly had all of the momentum. With that being said, Estrada had no desire in giving up his WBC super flyweight title.

Although there was no crowd in the arena due to COVID-19, that didn’t stop either man from throwing punches in bunches. The fast pace contest may have been great from a fans standpoint, but the stamina of Cuadras was severely tested.

Once the championship rounds rolled by, it was all Estrada who ended the night in the 11th following two stunning knockdowns.