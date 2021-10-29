Josue Vargas And Jose Zepeda Get Their Fight Started Early, Nearly Brawl At Weigh ins

By: Hans Themistode

Josue Vargas refused to be bullied against upcoming opponent, Jose Zepeda, during the weigh-ins earlier today.

The New York native stepped onto the scales for the first main event of his young career in terrific shape. The 23-year-old removed his shirt and showed off a ripped physique, tipping the scales at 139 pounds. Jose Zepeda also had little to no trouble with making weight as he checked in at 139.4 pounds.

From there, both fighters took similar stances as they stared into the crowd with the flags of their respective countries draped over their shoulders. Vargas was far more demonstrative, as he stepped in front of Zepeda and smiled at the crowd. The 32-year-old highly ranked contender refused to sit idly by and give Vargas all of the spotlight as he slyly moved in front of his opponent.

Unappreciative of having to take a backseat, Vargas forcibly moved the hand of Zepeda. The two would then jar back and forth with one another until an unnamed person from the camp of Zepeda stormed the stage and shoved Vargas back. Members of team Vargas immediately began rushing the scene and Zepeda was seen on camera uncorking a right hook. Both sides continued to push and shove one another on stage until they were separated by security on the scene.

Zepeda, the current WBC super lightweight silver champion, is viewed as a slight favorite heading into their showdown and is considered a massive step up in competition for the New York prospect.

In October of 2020, Zepeda produced one of the most jaw-dropping performances of the year in his five-round slugfest against Ivan Baranchyk. Zepeda picked himself up off the deck a total of four times before registering four knockdowns of his own, including the fight-ending blow in the fifth, which saw Baranchyk unresponsive on the canvas for several seconds.

Since then, Zepeda has turned in a far less action-packed win against fringe contender Henry Lundy in May earlier this year.

As for Vargas, he easily outpointed Willie Shaw on April 24th. Despite the highly touted prospect dismantling most of his competition, Zepeda figures to be a much sterner test.