Joshua Franco Retains Title With Horrendous Decision Against Andrew Moloney

After a fairly one sided opening two rounds, former super flyweight titlist Andrew Moloney found himself on the wrong end of the judges decision on the night.

During the first round of his contest against WBA belt holder Joshua Franco, referee Russell Mora ruled that a head butt closed the right eye of Franco. Yet, after examining the replay several times over, there was no head butt, there was simply jabs to the face of Franco. That however, did not stop the referee and the Nevada State Athletic Commission from ruling the contest a no decision and handing Franco back his title.