Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Josh Warrington Ends Up On The Wrong End Of Shocking Beat Down At The Hands Of Mauricio Lara
Posted on 02/13/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Josh Warrington was in search of big fights. So much so that instead of facing his mandatory in Kid Galahad, Warrington took his IBF world title and threw it directly in the trash.

Warrington figured he was better off without. All he needed to do was loosen up his joints against fringe contender Mauricio Lara before facing bigger names.

However, Lara had other ideas.

After getting noticeably buzzed in the early rounds, Lara shook off the shots of Warrington and found a bit of success as the fight progressed. Round four turned out to be the turning point of the fight as Lara dropped his man hard.

Warrington, to his credit, bounced back to his feet and convinced referee Howard Foster that he was alright. While he was convincing enough to continue, he was still visibly shook up.

Lara pressed forward in an attempt to close the show but found himself up against the clock as the seconds expired.

As Warrington sat in his corner to gather himself, he somehow got his second win. For much of the fight, his chin held up well as he took hard blows right on the button. Warrington though, landed a few of his own and seemed to gain the respect of his man in the process.

While most of the rounds were tit for tat, Lara was clearly gaining the edge. In the ninth, and ultimately final round, Lara floored Warrington yet again. This time around, the former world champion wasn’t given any time to clear his head as the referee waved off their contest, handing Warrington the first defeat of his career.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
EP 39: Teofimo Lopez/Lomachenko Fall Out
October 23rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Shawn Porter Believes He Needs Terence Crawford Fight For His Legacy
February 8th
Teofimo Lopez On Floyd Mayweather: "You're Ruining Your Legacy, It’s A Damn Shame"
February 9th
Demetrius Andrade Warns Jermell Charlo: “Come And Test Me For Real”
February 9th
Deontay Wilder: "Sometimes It’s The Mother F**kers That Are Right There"
February 9th
Pacquiao Teases Return
February 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY