Josh Taylor Rips Teofimo Lopez: “I’m Glad He Got His Ass Beat, He’s Not Getting That Fight With Me Now”

By: Hans Themistode

A showdown between Teofimo Lopez and Josh Taylor appeared to be inevitable. With Lopez in possession of the WBA, IBF, WBO, and WBC “Franchise” lightweight titles following his win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in October of 2020, the rising young star targeted a matchup against Taylor.

Believing that there was nothing left to accomplish in the lightweight division and claiming that the weight cut to the 135-pound limit was taking a toll on his body, Lopez planned on making one defense of his lightweight titles before making the move five pounds north. In Lopez’s perfect world, he would make quick work of the unheralded George Kambosos Jr. before stripping Taylor of his undisputed status at 140 pounds. But while the 24-year-old believed he had everything figured out, Kambosos Jr. had other ideas.

The Australian native confidently and proudly stomped into the backyard of Lopez at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on November 27th and proceeded to drop the former titlist before winning a close but clear unanimous decision. Considering the amount of verbal threats Lopez has lobbied in the direction of Taylor, the undisputed 140-pound titlist didn’t hold back as he ripped into Lopez’s performance.

“He’s such a talker, I’m glad he got his ass beat,” said Taylor during an interview with IFL TV. “It’s about time he got brought back to earth.”

Following the unforeseen loss, it was revealed that Lopez was dealing with several medical issues. According to Dr. Linda Dahl, a respected otolaryngologist, Lopez fought with air in his chest and was “lucky to be alive.”

As the 24-year-old continues to rest and despite suffering the first defeat of his career, a showdown against Taylor appears to be at the forefront of his mind. Teofimo Lopez Sr., father and trainer of the former lightweight titlist has stated on numerous occasions that after getting their feet wet in the 140-pound division, they plan on jumping right into a showdown against Taylor in the second half of 2022.

Still, regardless of team Lopez and their ambitions, Taylor believes in terms of a matchup between them, that ship has sailed.

“They got beat up and they still calling my name. He got beaten up, badly beaten up. I still think he’s a little bit concussed. He’s not getting that fight with me now, there’s no chance.”