Jose Zepeda vs Kendo Castaneda: Fight Preview and Weigh-in Results

By: Hans Themistode

Jose Zepeda is fresh off the biggest win of his career when he took away the title hopes of former champion Jose Pedraza. He’ll look to make it two in a row when he takes on Kendo Castaneda in the main event tomorrow night at the MGM Grand Conference Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unlike Zepeda who is looking to continue his momentum, Castaneda is simply hoping to find his rhythm. The San Antonio native picked up the first loss of his career when he took on Yomar Alamo in his most recent ring appearance.

Both men stepped onto the scale’s shirtless and wearing face coverings. They weighed in identically at 143.9 pounds and stared at one another from a safe distance due to COVID-19 protocols. For Castaneda, he steps in on short notice due to former champion Ivan Baranchyk suffering a rib injury. With Castaneda already facing a difficult task, he was given a weight accommodation as the contest was originally set to occur at 140 pounds but will now take place at 144.

Their matchup will headline a six fight ESPN card that will start at 8 PM ET. To check out the results for the entire card, scroll down below.

Jose Zepeda 143.9 pounds (31-2, 25 KOs) vs Kendo Castaneda 143.9 pounds (17-1, 8 KOs)

Andy Vences 129.5 pounds (23-1-1, 12 KOs) vs Luis Lopez 128.2 pounds (20-2, 11 KOs)

Andres Cortes 132.5 pounds (12-0, 7 KOs) vs Alejandro Salinas 132.4 pounds (10-3, 9 KOs)

Gabriel Muratalla 118.9 pounds (3-0, 3 KOs) vs Sergio Lopez 119.1 pounds (4-5-3, 0 KOs)

Genaro Gamez 146 pounds (9-1, 6 KOs) vs Reymond Yanong 141.8 pounds (11-5-1, 9 KOs)

Eric Puente 135 pounds (2-0, 0 KOs) vs Diego Elizondo 135.9 pounds (2-1-2, 0 KOs)