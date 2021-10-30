Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jose Zepeda Vs. Josue Vargas Undercard Results: Matthew Gonzalez And Dakota Linger Battle It Out To Majority Decision Draw

Posted on 10/30/2021

It was an all out brawl as soon as the opening bell rang. Despite being tabbed as the heavy favorite , Matthew Gonzalez (12-0-1, 8 KOs) found it nearly impossible to keep Dakota Linger (12-5-3, 8 KOs) off him.

As the two brawled it out in the center of the ring at Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, the crowd rose to its feet as neither man refused to take a step back.

In the end, while it appeared as though Linger did more then enough to earn the win, he was forced to settle for a majority decision draw.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Caleb Plant Fires Back At Mike Tyson: “He Was Stronger Than Buster Douglas, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis But That Didn’t Help Him”
October 26th
Anthony Joshua: “F*ck Being Humble, I’m Done With F*cking Losing”
October 27th
Shakur Stevenson Would Love To Face Vasyl Lomachenko: "Most Definitely, I Don’t Duck No Action"
October 24th
Gennadiy Golovkin And Ryota Murata Agree To Terms For December 29th Unification
October 27th
Disturbing Allegations Against Rolando Romero Put Fight With Tank Davis At Risk
October 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend