Jose Zepeda Vs. Josue Vargas Undercard Results: Matthew Gonzalez And Dakota Linger Battle It Out To Majority Decision Draw

It was an all out brawl as soon as the opening bell rang. Despite being tabbed as the heavy favorite , Matthew Gonzalez (12-0-1, 8 KOs) found it nearly impossible to keep Dakota Linger (12-5-3, 8 KOs) off him.

As the two brawled it out in the center of the ring at Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, the crowd rose to its feet as neither man refused to take a step back.

In the end, while it appeared as though Linger did more then enough to earn the win, he was forced to settle for a majority decision draw.