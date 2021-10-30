Listen Now:  
Jose Zepeda Vs. Josue Vargas Undercard Results: Jonas Sultan Wins All Out War Against Carlos Caraballo

Posted on 10/30/2021

There was a noticeable difference when Carlos Caraballo and Jonas Sultan were introduced for their co-main event at Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Although Caraballo was greeted by an extremely loud cheer, it had no barrings on how their contest would ultimately unfold.

Caraballo started off strong, commanding the center of the ring and landing hard shots on his man. Despite the early success, Sultan was undeterred. The relentless pressure he employed finally paid off in the third as he registered two knockdowns during the period. Caraballo, to his credit, peeled himself up off the deck and scored a knockdown of his own in the fourth.

Even with the momentum firmly in his corner, Sultan steadied himself and managed to pick up two more knockdowns throughout. Regardless of his seemingly dominant effort, Sultan eked out the victory by the skin of his teeth as each judge scored it 94-93 in favor of Sultan.

