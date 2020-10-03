Jose Zepeda vs Ivan Baranchyk Undercard Results: Mitchell Sipe Makes Successful Transition From MMA to Boxing With Knockout Win Over James Barnes

Mitchell Sipe (1-0, 1 KO) traded in his low kicks for jabs to the face.

In what was his professional debut in the boxing ring, the former MMA fighter made quick work of James Barnes (1-1, 1 KO).

Within the first few seconds of the very first round, Sipe sent his man to the deck. Barnes may have gotten back to his feet, but he was a beaten fighter as Sipe pounded his man until the referee was given no choice but to stop the contest.