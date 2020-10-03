Jose Zepeda vs Ivan Baranchyk Undercard Results: Haven Brady Jr. Stops Gorwar Karyah In Pro Debut

Haven Brady Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) didn’t take long to show why he was so highly touted as an amateur. The Georgia native dissected Gorwar Karyah (2-2, 2 KOs) over the course of four rounds before ultimately stopping him in the fourth.

Other than a second round point deduction, which occurred due to numerous low blows by Brady Jr., he cruised to an easy win during his pro debut as he pummeled his man in the final round.