Jose Zepeda Destroys Josue Vargas In One Round

By: Hans Themistode

There were a few incredulous eyebrows that were raised when it was announced that Josue Vargas would be taking on former multiple-time title challenger, Jose Zepeda. With Zepeda considered one of the very best at 140 pounds, many believed the current WBC interim champion was a step far too wide for Vargas to climb.

They were right.

Vargas marched his way through the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden to a loud and raucous crowd. The 23-year-old appeared unfazed with headlining his first main event and merely smiled at the dozens of family members that were sitting in attendance. Quickly following the entrances of Vargas, was Zepeda. He swung his fists quickly and forcibly through the air in preparation for what would ultimately be a quick night at the office.

The moment the opening bell rung, Vargas confidently walked to the center of the ring and attempted to hold his ground. Although the New York native is known for his boxing ability, he attempted to bully the hard-hitting Zepeda around the ring.

Vargas found comfort in the first minute and a half as he landed several clean body shots that seemed to catch the attention of Vargas. However, in what felt like a blink of an eye, Zepeda landed a crushing right hand that saw Vargas hit the deck. He stumbled across the ring and attempted to get back to his feet before stumbling into the ropes and back onto the mat.

As Vargas managed to crawl his way back to his feet, he shook his head at the referee and confidently stated that he was just fine. Those words, however, proved to be erroneous. Vargas desperately attempted to get out of the way of the oncoming onslaught of Zepeda. The 23-year-old moved from side to side and held for as long as he could.

Vargas though, pushed off the young prospect, pinned him against the ropes, and landed a five-punch combination that saw Vargas hit the deck once again. This time for good.

The official end of their contest came at the tail end of the very first round.