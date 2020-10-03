Jose Zepeda Delivers Knockout Of The Year Against Ivan Baranchyk

It’s pretty easy to describe Jose Zepeda vs Ivan Baranchyk.

Fight of the damn year.

With multiple knockdowns within the first few rounds, there was absolutely no way this contest was going to make it to the final scorecards. And in the fifth, things ended abruptly.

After spending some time on the canvas on numerous occasions, Zepeda delivered a left hand that left his man slumped on the ground and completely unaware of his surroundings. In short, it was a brutal finish.