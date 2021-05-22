Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor Undercard Results: Robeisy Ramirez Predictably Out Classes Ryan Lee Allen

As a late replacement opponent, Ryan Lee Allen (10-5-1, 5 KOs) was confident with the experiences he shared with Robeisy Ramirez (7-1, 4 KOs) in sparring, that it would be enough to push him to victory. With that said, he was sorely mistaken.

On the undercard of Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor at the Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, the two faced off. With a fairly dominant first round under his belt, Ramirez floored his man in the second. While he managed to make it back to his feet, he was thoroughly out classed for the remainder of the contest and loss a wide unanimous decision.