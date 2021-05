Coming off his fight of the year showdown against Ivan Baranchyk in 2020, Jose Zepeda (34-2, 26 KOs) wanted to make a statement. With that said, he provided fans with an awful showing.

Long faded contender Hank Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KOs) was viewed as a shell of his former self heading into their showdown. Yet, with Zepeda refusing to put his pedal to the metal, he settled for a boring unanimous decision victory.