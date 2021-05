In what was supposed to be another routine fight, Elvis Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) found Kenneth Sims Jr. (16-2-1, 5 KOs) to be anything but routine. The previously undefeated super lightweight prospect fought tooth and nail with his unheralded opponent but unlike previous bouts, where he would easily walk away with the win, Sims Jr. would hear none of it.

After a fairly even first half of their contest, Sims Jr. would walk away with a majorirty decision victory.