Jose Ramirez Reflects On Loss To Josh Taylor: “These Are Some Of The Experiences I Gotta Go Through To Become A Better Fighter”

By: Hans Themistode

Throughout most of his young career, Jose Ramirez has shown a tremendous amount of discipline and focus. That, in turn, has allowed him to hoist two world titles at 140 pounds. Yet, when it mattered most, Ramirez was disappointed that he momentarily lost his attention to detail.

At the Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada last night, Ramirez took on Josh Taylor with all of the super lightweight marbles on the line. After outworking his man during the first half of the fight, everything began falling apart for the 28-year-old as he was floored in both the seventh and eighth rounds. Both knockdowns proved to be important as Taylor eked out a close unanimous decision victory with all three judges scoring the bout 114-112.

While he may have looked hurt in the seventh, Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) explained after the fight that he was just fine. He simply chalks up the first defeat of his career to a teachable moment.

“I think I just got a little careless when it comes to the clenching,” said Ramirez to a group of reporters after the fight. “That was my mistake. I was aware. It was right after the clench and it was a short uppercut that he sneaked in there. I wanted to show that I wasn’t hurt. I wanted to try and win that round but it’s so hard to win a round after you get knocked down.”

Ramirez, 28, did in fact attempt to win back the seventh round. Although he appeared to stumble around once action resumed, he seemingly cleared his head and rocked Taylor on several occasions. Despite that, and his second-half surge, the two knockdowns were merely too much to overcome.

With the win, Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) became the unquestioned top dog of the division as he holds all four major world titles. Now, the UK native has a long list of options for his next fight. As for Ramirez, on the other hand, he isn’t quite ready to answer what he wants to do next when questioned. With the first defeat of his career still so fresh, the California resident solely wants to go home, rest up and work on his craft.

Even with both Ramirez and Taylor nearly trading blows before entering the ring, neither man has said a kind word to the other. Now, however, with their contest officially behind them, Ramirez holds no ill will towards his man. In fact, he believes the overall experience will benefit him down the road.

“These are some of the experiences I gotta go through to be more mature and to become a better fighter. I learned a lot from that fight. I tip my cap to Josh Taylor and his whole team and wish him nothing but the best.”