Jose Ramirez Earns Tough Decision Victory Over Viktor Postol

At the age of 36, Viktor Postol was hoping to drape gold over his shoulders once again. And for the first four rounds tonight at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, he almost did.

Postol and unified champion Jose Ramirez met in the main event which was canceled on two other occasions. The time on the sidelines seemed to help the older Postol from the offset as he thoroughly out boxed his man.

Like older fighters however, Postol found the pace of his younger man to be too much to keep up with. As Ramirez ate jab after jab, he slowly chipped away with body shots and constant pressure. Things finally paid off during the fifth round as Ramirez found a ton of success.

The once wide canvas of the ring began to shrank as Ramirez began cornering him. From there, he would let off combinations before Postol would eventually find an exit.

The one time belt holder attempted one final push during the championship rounds, but Ramirez had an answer for everything that was thrown his way.

It wasn’t as easy as many pegged it to be, but in the end, Ramirez walked away with the unanimous decision victory.