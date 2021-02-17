Jorge Linares: “Come On Devin Let’s Do This, Don’t Run Like Ryan”

By: Hans Themistode

With reports circulating that Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares could happen in just a few short months, the former multiple division titlist appears to be all for it.

“Come on Devin let’s do this,” said Linares on his Twitter account. “Don’t run like Ryan.”

Linares, 35, is still under the belief that current WBC lightweight interim titlist Ryan Garcia, avoided him like the plague. While the two were originally on a collision course, Garcia opted to face Luke Campbell instead, a man Linares already defeated several years ago.

Garcia’s performance against Campbell proved to be a career-defining moment as he picked himself up off the canvas before ultimately stopping his man.

Although Linares could continue his pursuit of Garcia, he has seemingly focused his attention on Haney and his WBC title.

According to an earlier report by Mike Coppinger, the two could be headed towards an April clash. For Haney, news of facing Linares would be music to his ears as he has long been hoping to face one of the bigger names at 135 pounds.

A pandemic stricken 2020 may have limited Linares to only one ring appearance, a fourth-round knockout over Carlos Morales, but he would still be considered far and away the best opponent Haney has ever faced in his young career.

In short, the Las Vegas, resident is still attempting to prove his worth to the boxing world.

Since becoming an official world champion in late 2019, Haney has fought his critics outside of the ring. Most of his naysayers are under the impression that the budding star is simply all talk and doesn’t deserve to be labeled a champion due to the circumstances in which his belt was acquired.

After winning the interim version of the WBC title by stopping Zaur Abdullaev in the fourth in early 2019, Haney became the mandatory challenger to then full titleholder, Vasiliy Lomachenko. But while he pushed for a contest between them to materialize, Haney was instead gifted the full title as Lomachenko was elevated to Franchise Champion, a confusing new status introduced by President of the sanctioning body, Mauricio Sulaiman.

Since being handed the belt, Haney has defended it on two separate occasions. First, against fringe contender Alfredo Santiago, then, against long-faded former champion Yuriokis Gamboa.

Despite the fact that nothing has been officially announced, Linares appears to signal that their deal is much closer to becoming a reality than many realize.

“Big news is coming.”