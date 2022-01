After getting off to a slow start, Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KOs) found his rhythm against late replacement opponent William Encarnacion (19-2, 15 KOs). The two clashed in the co-main event at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York.

While Encarnacion proved to be both durable and brave, the highly ranked featherweight contender was simply too much as Nova forced his opponents corner to throw in the towel in the eighth round.