Joe Joyce Eyes Joseph Parker Showdown: “Let’s Dance”

Posted on 09/08/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Joe Joyce has done everything right thus far.

The 35-year-old heavyweight contender has successfully defeated everyone placed in front of him. Now, he finds himself ranked number two in the WBO sanctioning body and is on the verge of his first world title shot.

Recently, the relentless former Olympic silver medalist made quick work of fringe contender Carlos Takam, stopping him in the sixth round earlier this year. Before that, Joyce picked up the most impressive win of his relatively brief career, a tenth-round stoppage against highly touted contender, Daniel Dubois.

While Joyce could sit back on his laurels and wait for his world title shot, the British native appears more interested in keeping his engine revving. In an effort to stay sharp until his title fight arrives, Joyce is fascinated in testing himself against a former champion.

“Yo what’s happening Joseph Parker?” Said Joyce on his social media account. “Let’s dance bro!”

Much like Joyce, Parker also enjoys a high placement within the WBO, currently pegged as its third-highest contender.

After picking up several high quality wins against the likes of Andy Ruiz Jr. and Hughie Fury, Parker enjoyed a title reign which spanned over a year and a half. His time at the top of the division, however, took a significant hit.

Parker’s fall from grace started against Anthony Joshua in 2018. The New Zealand native appeared lethargic and unwilling to exchange during their showdown. Ultimately, Parker’s hesitation resulted in the first defeat of his career and the forfeiture of his world title. Four months later, Parker would lose again, this time, against Dillian Whyte.

Since those back-to-back defeats, Parker has vowed to become an improved fighter. The 29-year-old is now riding a five-fight win streak. Most recently, Parker eked out a close split decision against journeymen Dereck Chisora earlier this year.

With Parker anxious to regain his championship status, a matchup against Joyce could provide him with the springboard needed to get back on the world title stage.

