Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Joe Joyce Believes He Knows When Oleksandr Usyk Clash Will Take Place: “It’s Looking Like April”
Posted on 02/04/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Joe Joyce truly enjoyed his tenth round stoppage victory over Daniel Dubois. However, the moment his hand was raised in victory, the British native immediately moved on to his next goal, winning the heavyweight title.

At the moment, Joyce’s championship dreams will have to wait as unified champion Anthony Joshua and WBC/Ring magazine titlist in Tyson Fury have nearly come to terms on a two-fight deal. While Joyce could opt to wait on the sidelines until he’s given a title shot, the former Olympic Silver medalist is nearing a fight deal of his own to take on Oleksandr Usyk with the interim WBO title on the line.

“It’s looking like April,” said Joyce when asked when he expects to take on Usyk during a recent interview with BT Sports. “Negotiations are going well and it looks like the fight is lining up quite nicely. It’s almost confirmed.”

Usyk, 34, currently holds the WBO’s number one spot in the rankings. His shot at the winner of Joshua vs Fury is all but guaranteed unless he comes up short against Joyce in their showdown. Although nothing has been finalized, Usyk is expected to walk into their contest as the betting favorite. Usyk’s perceived advantage over Joyce not only stems from his undisputed title reign in the Cruiserweight ranks and his unblemished record but also a 2013 win Usyk scored over Joyce as an amateur.

While it may have been eight years ago, Joyce hasn’t forgotten that faithful night. In fact, Joyce is using it as a motivating factor as he believes that the first time they tangled was a lifetime ago and that he is a completely different fighter compared to then.

“His skills were like next level. He was really on fire,” said Joyce when reminiscing of their first matchup. “I’ve learned a lot since then. He’s bulked up in size a bit but has lost a bit of speed so I’ve kind of caught up to him.”

Whether Joyce has actually caught up with Usyk or not is a question that will be answered on fight night. But according to the powerful heavyweight contender, he believes he knows good and well what it will take to usurp his man once they face off in the ring.

Getting into a boxing match is something Joyce will avoid doing. Instead, he’ll look to use his hulking six-feet six-inch frame to impose his will and punish Usyk over the course of 12 rounds.

“With the pro gloves, I have the power to stop him. I just have to catch up to him and don’t let him cut off the ring too much. He’s a tough person to land a shot on. I’ve got to hit him on the nose, body, the arms, legs – he’s not going to like it.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
EP 39: Teofimo Lopez/Lomachenko Fall Out
October 23rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Andre Ward Reveals Who He Would Target If He Did Return
February 3rd
Jermall Charlo Details Who's On His Hitlist
February 1st
Errol Spence Jr. Appears To Call Out Yordenis Ugas: "All You Needed Was Something I Want"
January 30th
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Currently Being Rescheduled
January 30th
Bob Arum Details The One Issue Preventing Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr.: "The Only Issue Is Spence Doesn't Want To Fight Him"
January 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY