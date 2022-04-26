Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jesse Rodriguez Vs. Srisaket Sor Rungisai Set For June 25th Showdown

Posted on 04/26/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Jesse Rodriguez believed that slow and steady was the appropriate way to go about his career. Nevertheless, the former flyweight contender saw an opportunity too good to pass up.

With Srisaket Sor Rungisai forced to withdraw from his February 5th ring appearance due to illness, Rodriguez brazenly accepted a short notice opportunity against Carlos Cuadras for the vacant super flyweight title. Although the 22-year-old was initially taken aback by the offer, he eagerly accepted. As a result, Rodriguez made oddsmakers eat their words as he went on to dominate the former champion.

Following his victory, Rodriguez appeared unsure about his immediate future. While he thoroughly enjoyed being labeled as a world champion, Rodriguez expressed a desire to return to the flyweight division. After pondering his next move, however, Rodriguez has officially decided to retain his world title and continue his career as a full-fledged super flyweight. For the first defense of his newly won title, Rodriguez will take on the man who lost his original opportunity.

On June 25th, at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Rodriguez and Rungvisai will battle in the main event. Considering the former multiple-time champion’s extensive resume, Rodriguez is well aware of the dangers Rungvisai presents. However, while he might be viewed as his stiffest test, Rodriguez is chomping at the bit.

“Fighting a guy like Rungvisai is going to bring me to a whole new level,” said Rodriguez. “He’s a great fighter but this is my time now. You have to take risks in this sport, that’s what special fighters do. They said it was a risk me challenging for a World title fight on short notice and now they say it’s a risk-taking on a fighter like Rungvisai but this is what I want. These are the types of fights you need so you can be remembered by the fans long after your career is done.”

Unsurprisingly, Rungvisai joined Rodriguez in his excitement. Prior to being forced to withdraw from his showdown against Cuadras, Rungvisai was the winner of three consecutive bouts, two of which came via stoppage. Ultimately, the end goal for the Thailand product is not only to reign once more as super flyweight champion but to forever etch his name in the history books.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to fight for the WBC World title,” said Rungvisai. “I will be at my best to win the WBC World title and become the first three times WBC World champion in the history of Thailand. Thank you so much to Matchroom, DAZN, and the WBC for this opportunity.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 58: BoxingInsider Fight Night is Happening!
April 19th
EP 57: Andy Dominguez Celebrates Big Win in AC
April 19th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Fury Smashes Whyte With Single Thunderous Shot, Retains Titles
April 23rd
Shakur Stevenson: “I Love Bud [Terence Crawford], I Think Canelo Is Great Too But I Feel Like I’m The Best Fighter In The World”
April 21st
Freddie Roach: “I Wish We Had Fought Spence Instead Of Ugas”
April 24th
Tim Bradley Gives His Prediction On Crawford Vs. Spence: “I’m Going Terence Crawford By Knockout, 11th Round”
April 22nd
David Benavidez Fed Up With The Lack Of Big Fights At Super Middleweight: “It Might Be Time To Go Up To 175”
April 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend