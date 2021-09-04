Jermaine Franklin Promises Knockout Win Over Dillian Whyte

By: Hans Themistode

It’s been nearly two years since Jermaine Franklin was last seen in the ring. Still, despite his inactivity, when the Michigan native returns, he insists that he doesn’t want a soft touch.

Over the past few months, both Franklin and his team have gone back and forth with the representatives of heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte. Eddie Hearn, Whyte’s long-time promoter, has viewed Franklin as a possible candidate for Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) as he eyes a ring return in late October. But while Hearn and Whyte have yet to name Franklin as the next official opponent, Franklin claims that the snail-like pace of their negotiations is unnecessary.

“Why drag this out for so long to not make it happen,” said Franklin during an interview with BoxingScene.com. “I want the fight. I signed the bout agreement on my end. They brought my name up first. I was like, ‘Yes let’s do this. I want to show the world I’m the best.”

Before inactivity struck, Franklin (20-0, 13 KOs) consistently walked through the ropes regularly. In 2019, in particular, he was considerably active. On the year, the undefeated contender recorded three victories against Rydell Booker, Jerry Forrest, and Pavel Sour.

A showdown against Whyte, however, would represent a massive leap in competition. The highly ranked heavyweight contender avenged a 2020 knockout loss at the hands of Alexander Povetkin with a fourth-round stoppage victory in the immediate rematch earlier this year.

The British native has continued his march up the heavyweight ladder and has made headlines pertaining to a title shot against either WBC belt holder Tyson Fury or unified champion, Anthony Joshua.

But while Whyte has made his intentions clear that he would like to wrap gold around his waist, the 33-year-old is gearing up for his ring return in the meantime. If, in fact, a matchup against Franklin comes to fruition, considering Franklin’s lack of experience against high-caliber fighters, Whyte figures to be the favorite.

Regardless of that, Franklin believes he’s ready to take his career to the next level. And to prove that, he wants to make an example out of Whyte.

“I’m undefeated and ready for the step-up fight and I promise I will knock Betty Whyte out.”