Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Jarrett Hurd: “I Really Want The Charlo Fight, Still A lot Of Unanswered Questions Of Who’s Really The Best”
Posted on 03/06/2021

By: Hans Themistode

At one point, a Jr middleweight showdown between former unified champion Jarrett Hurd and current three belt holder Jermell Charlo was the fight every fan was craving.

Roughly two years ago, both fighters were undefeated champions and regarded as the best in the division. Since then however, they have both suffered defeats. For Charlo, his came at the hands of Tony Harrison in December of 2018, although he did avenge that loss one year later. And for Hurd, his defeat came at the hands of Julian Williams in May of 2019.

Despite the speed bumps, Hurd (24-1, 16 KOs) still believes both he and Charlo are the best the 154-pound division has to offer and still desperately wants to prove that he was always better than his long-time rival.

“I really want the Charlo fight man,” said Hurd on the PBC podcast recently. “It’s still a lot of unanswered questions of who’s really the best at 154 until we face each other.”

Regardless of what he believes, Hurd knows good and well that another fighter could be prioritized before him. That would be, newly minted WBO champion Brian Castano. The Argentine native truncated the short title reign of Patrick Teixeira approximately one month ago and immediately called for an undisputed showdown with Charlo.

With the opportunity to grab every world title in the division, Charlo is most likely to go in that direction. But while Hurd is fully aware of the importance of an undisputed 154-pound champion, the Maryland native firmly believes that even a contest of that magnitude would fall short of the excitement a matchup between himself and Charlo would bring to the table.

“Even though Brian Castano has the title and it could be an undisputed champion at 154 but to be honest, the biggest fight at 154 is me vs Jermell Charlo. Hopefully, we can fight this year.”

In terms of what could possibly be next for Hurd if Charlo does elect to go down the undisputed route, the former unified champion has no idea. In fact, he isn’t even sure when he will make his return to the ring.

Whenever he does get the call though, he’s hoping that the first name presented to him will be Julian Williams.

“I haven’t gotten any exact dates but I’ve been talking to Al (Haymon). He’s trying to put me on some cards and have me as the main event. He’s trying to put something together for me but he hasn’t been able to get an exact date but he’s been telling me to just stay ready. So that’s exactly what I’ve been doing. I’m just hoping that I get my rematch with Julian Williams.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Mikey Garcia Says Manny Pacquiao Fight Is Officially Next: "I’m Excited"
March 2nd
Canelo Sends Jake Paul Supporters Out Of The Ring After Saturday's Main Event
March 1st
Chris Algieri Doesn't Count Errol Spence Jr. Out In Possible Canelo Alvarez Showdown: "He’s Got A Shot, A Good One"
March 2nd
Demetrius Andrade Doesn't Believe Canelo Alvarez Has Improved That Much Since Floyd Mayweather Fight: "He’s Gotten A Little Better"
March 2nd
Canelo Alvarez Hands Avni Yildirim A Beating Of A Lifetime, Stops Him In Three Rounds
February 27th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY