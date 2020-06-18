Jarrell Miller vs Jerry Forrest Set For July 9th

By: Hans Themistode

Move over Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. Here comes Jarrel Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs).

The Brooklyn born Heavyweight will bring his 6 ft 4, 300 plus pound frame back into the mix as he makes his return on July 9th. The last time Miller was seen inside of a boxing ring, he was dismantling Bogdan Dinu in November of 2018.

October 27, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Jarrell Miller and Bogdan Dinu pose after the press conference announcing the November 17, 2018 Matchroom Boxing card at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, KS. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Welcoming Miller back to the Heavyweight mix is fringe contender Jerry Forrest.

Miller gained a reputation for himself over the past few years. He talks a lot of trash outside of the ring, but he backs up every single one of his words inside of it. His hard work and skills on the microphone landed him the biggest fight of his career. A showdown with unified Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

But just as quickly as that contest fell into his lap, it was taken from him even quicker.

With just a few months left before his first crack at a world title, Miller was busted for using multiple banned substances. The amount of PEDs in Miller’s system seemingly would have made him unstoppable on the night, but he claims that he has since been clean.

Whether he is clean or not though, Forrest could give a damn. He’s picked up high profile losses to Heavyweight contenders such as Gerald Washington, Michael Hunter and Jermaine Franklin. But he isn’t ready to allow a fourth to come up on his watch.

“I’m super pumped, truly,” said Forrest, who lives in Virginia. “I’m going to box his shoes off. Look, I want it all. I work hard, I do it the right way, I’m a man. Even (if Miller was to use banned supplements) I’ll still beat the heck out of him. He want to be the villain. Just know truth wins.I’m the one that’s going to shake up the world. Just wait, it’s going to be Ali, then me.”

The argument can easily be made that no one loves the spotlight and attention more than Miller. With COVID-19 forcing most fans of the sport to sit on the couch and watch endless hours of television, Miller will be the only show in town come July 9th.

The Miller comeback train is currently racing down the tracks and the next stop will be Jerry Forrest avenue. But for those who believe that Forrest will be nothing more than a quick night at the office, clearly haven’t spoken with his promoter Lou Di Bella.

“Jerry Forrest isn’t showing up as a victim or an opponent,” said promoter Lou Di Della. “He was robbed on ShoBox when he fought the highly-touted Jermaine Franklin. Everyone who watched that fight knows Jerry won. He will prove on July 9 that he’s a heavyweight contender. Jerry is a skilled boxer.”