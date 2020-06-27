Jarrell Miller Fails Another Drug Test; Removed From July 9th Card

By: Hans Themistode

Jarrell Miller’s comeback fight against Jerry Forrest on July 9th, has been canceled due to Miller’s positive test result for performance enhancing drugs as first reported by Mike Coppinger of the Athletic.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed with BoxingInsider.com that Miller’s test results were in fact positive but with less than two weeks remaining until the card takes place, Miller’s opponent in Jerry Forrest could remain on the card. A possible name that could replace Miller is long time contender Carlos Takam, but it was nothing has been finalized.

This now becomes the second straight fight for Miller in the span of 13 months that has fallen through due to failed drug testing.

In April of 2019, Miller failed multiple tests for EPO as well as GW1516, during the lead up for his heavyweight showdown for Anthony Joshua. Miller was subsequently removed from the card and replaced with Andy Ruiz Jr, who would go on to upset Joshua on June 1st, in Madison Square Garden in New York City, but would ultimately lose their rematch six months later in Saudi Arabia.

Miller admitted to his mistakes and vowed to become a better man during a self recorded video in 2019.

“I messed up, I messed up, I made a bad call,” Miller said. “A lot of ways to handle situations and I handled it wrongly and I’m paying the price for it. I missed out on a big opportunity. I hurt my family, my friends, my team and my supporters. But I’m going to own up to it and come back better. I’m humbled by the experience. I don’t want to make a bad name for myself. It’s time to do right.”

The repercussions for Miller’s failed tests came in the form of a six month suspension from the WBA. His punishment was fulfilled on September 22nd, 2019.

Promoter Bob Arum later confirmed to Ryan O’Hara of The Ring, that Miller’s license will be immediately suspended until further notice. Arum also confirmed that Miller tested positive for the same drugs in the past.