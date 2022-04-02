Jaron Ennis: “Once I Get My Opportunity, It’s Over With”

By: Hans Themistode

The welterweight division currently houses some of the top fighters in the world. However, when discussing the best of the very best, two names in particular often protrude at the absolute top. Those would be unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist, Terence Crawford.

With both stars doing their best to wipe out the competition while aggregating world titles along the way, a mega showdown between them has been fantasized about for the better part of the best five years.

Ultimately, if the pair were to finally tango, the winner of their contest would be considered by many as the welterweight division’s best fighter. That said, whether fans believe Spence Jr. is the best 147 pounder in the world or Crawford, Jaron Ennis believes both answers would be erroneous.

“I feel like I’m the best welterweight in the world,” said Ennis during an interview with FightHype.com. “I just have to prove it to these guys and prove it to the world, I will and I’m going to continue to make these statements. We’re going to start on May 14th with a big statement.”

As Ennis alludes to, the 24-year-old welterweight star is set to return to the ring on May 14th, when he takes on fellow undefeated contender, Custio Clayton. Should the heavily favored Ennis pull off the win, the Philadelphian will be in prime position to challenge for his first world title, something he’s been craving for quite some time.

Following previous ring appearances, Ennis has routinely called for the biggest and best fighters that the division has to offer. But while he continues to set his sights on those who are perceived higher in the welterweight food chain, both Crawford and Spence Jr. are currently wrapped up in other matters.

In Spence Jr.’s case, he’s currently placing the finishing touches on an arduous training camp as he prepares to take on WBA belt holder, Yordenis Ugas. Crawford, in the meanwhile, will monitor their showdown closely with the hopes of landing an undisputed bout against the winner.

Regardless of the logjam near the top of the division, Ennis will remain patiently in the shadows. In terms of who he could ultimately face for his first crack at a world title, that question remains an irrelevant one. No matter who is placed in front of him, Ennis believes that his moment in the sun won’t be wasted.

“I really don’t care who it is. It can be Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, anybody, Keith Thurman. I really don’t care, I just want my opportunity. Once I get my opportunity, I know I’m going to shine. Once I get the opportunity, it’s over with.”