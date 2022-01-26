Jaron Ennis: “It’s Time To Become A Legend”

By: Hans Themistode

Once the clock officially signaled the start of a new year. An epiphany of sorts swam over Jaron Ennis.

The supremely talented 24-year-old had a stellar 2021. To kick off his year, Ennis took on the most difficult opponent of his young career in former 140 pound champion Sergey Lipinets. Although Lipinets swelled with confidence heading into their contest, Ennis easily and destructively got rid of his man, scoring two knockdowns on the night before winning via sixth-round stoppage.

Shortly after the win, Ennis closed the door on his fantastic year with a first-round knockout win over Thomas Dulorme.

With two impressive victories in his back pocket, Ennis now finds himself ranked in the top three in all four of the major sanctioning body’s welterweight rankings. Although he doesn’t have a fight date just yet, he hopes to enter the ring two or three times this year.

While he would normally refrain from making audacious claims, the Philadelphia native is confident that 2022 will be the year that he protrudes to the top of the charts.

“I see the welterweight division with me rising to the top and getting one of those belts,” said Ennis to FightHype.com. “Becoming one of those pay-per-view superstars and eventually on the pound-for-pound list.”

The lofty goals of Ennis coincide with what he believes should be a shot at a world title this year. The Philadelphian has continually called for showdowns against WBA titlist Yordenis Ugas, WBO champion Terence Crawford, and unified champion Errol Spence Jr.

Despite his wishes, Ennis could be forced to wait. Spence Jr. recently revealed that a showdown between himself and Ugas will take place in April. Crawford, of course, is hopeful to land a shot against the winner.

Regardless of how things ultimately play out, Ennis will wait patiently for his chance. Although Ennis is only 24 years of age, he feels an obligation to take his career to another level.

“It’s time to become a legend and takeover.”